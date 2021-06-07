Critical Review: Employers (NYSE:EIG) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Employers alerts:

76.2% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Employers has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Employers and Safety Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Employers presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Employers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 23.77% 8.26% 2.47% Safety Insurance Group 19.88% 15.71% 6.60%

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Employers pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Employers and Safety Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $711.40 million 1.69 $119.80 million $3.10 13.58 Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.49 $138.21 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Employers.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Employers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.