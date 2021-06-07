Critical Review: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) vs. Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 BRT Apartments 0 2 2 0 2.50

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.53%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital 37.18% 10.74% 0.83% BRT Apartments -66.47% -10.33% -5.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $178.03 million 1.19 -$328.35 million $0.57 6.11 BRT Apartments $28.10 million 11.34 -$19.86 million $1.12 16.19

BRT Apartments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats BRT Apartments on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

