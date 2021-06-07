Critical Analysis: Alkuri Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:KURI) versus Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Alkuri Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:KURI) and Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alkuri Global Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkuri Global Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A Trinity Capital $54.96 million 7.10 $9.00 million $1.29 11.43

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Alkuri Global Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Alkuri Global Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alkuri Global Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkuri Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 91.97% 11.91% 6.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alkuri Global Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkuri Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 0 8 0 3.00

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $16.34, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Alkuri Global Acquisition.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Alkuri Global Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Company Profile

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. in March 2020. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

