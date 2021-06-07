Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLGZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FLGZY remained flat at $$6.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.88. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

