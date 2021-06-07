Credit Suisse Group Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.71.

Shares of TSE TD traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$87.95. 1,667,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,758. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.08.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

