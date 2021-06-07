Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$138.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$136.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.33.

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$128.53. The company had a trading volume of 644,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.21. The firm has a market cap of C$83.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$70.29 and a 52 week high of C$129.14.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.732936 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

