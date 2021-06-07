Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.62. The stock had a trading volume of 79,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.