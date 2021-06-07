CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $834.93. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $859.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $646.46 and a 52 week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.83.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

