CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $23,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CoStar Group by 140.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,066,000 after buying an additional 669,740 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,818,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,286,000 after buying an additional 114,340 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.83.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $841.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $859.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $646.46 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

