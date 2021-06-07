Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 157 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Boston Beer worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $24,992,434 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $24.31 on Monday, reaching $1,081.98. 707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,162.34. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.29 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

