Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 536,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $79,072,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.