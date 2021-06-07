Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $6.09 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,199,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 412,248 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 117,052 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,012,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 97,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 116,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,934 shares during the period.

BSCS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.92. 426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,187. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

