Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 79,043 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Polaris by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 81.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,385. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.61. 6,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 2.01. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

