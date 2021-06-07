Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,554,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.31. 13,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

