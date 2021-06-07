Conceal Trading Down 24.8% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $96,157.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,044.29 or 1.00267574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00040253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.20 or 0.01028482 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00507589 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.00392076 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00076593 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,093,162 coins and its circulating supply is 11,657,095 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

