Comparing Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) & DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A DraftKings -133.84% -49.11% -34.51%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rush Street Interactive and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83 DraftKings 0 6 21 0 2.78

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.11%. DraftKings has a consensus target price of $68.46, indicating a potential upside of 36.03%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than DraftKings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of DraftKings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and DraftKings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 10.35 -$570,000.00 ($0.01) -1,315.00 DraftKings $614.53 million 32.84 -$1.23 billion ($2.76) -18.24

Rush Street Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DraftKings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats DraftKings on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

