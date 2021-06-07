Comparing Ideanomics (IDEX) and Its Competitors

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is one of 201 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ideanomics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million -$98.22 million -6.65 Ideanomics Competitors $2.85 billion $331.78 million -176.66

Ideanomics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ideanomics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideanomics Competitors 1118 5718 10659 308 2.57

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.76%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.54%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% Ideanomics Competitors -146.37% -11.55% 1.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics’ competitors have a beta of 3.89, indicating that their average share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ideanomics competitors beat Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

