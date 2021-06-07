CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 199.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -893.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

