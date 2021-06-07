Clever DeFi Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,280.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00004981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00287519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00246463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.28 or 0.01198969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,156.54 or 1.00282855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.01100726 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 756,780 coins and its circulating supply is 752,021 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.