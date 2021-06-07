Clash Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $476.00 (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. Clash Token has a market capitalization of $495,428.69 and $476.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clash Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Clash Token has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,042.70 or 1.00002180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00042310 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00080274 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001068 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009307 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

