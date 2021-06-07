Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO opened at $54.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

