CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,132,060 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

