CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 84.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $394.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

