Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,928 shares of company stock worth $132,532,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,447.47. 20,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,044. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,311.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,453.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.