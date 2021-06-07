Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,666,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AON stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,987. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

