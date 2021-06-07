Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $34.86 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $34,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.06. 14,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

