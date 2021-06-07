Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.75

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 5818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $733.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

