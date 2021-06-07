Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.29

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.29 and last traded at $87.98, with a volume of 22348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

