Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,093,000 after buying an additional 217,206 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 808,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

