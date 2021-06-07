ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 289.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,120. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

