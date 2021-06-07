Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $732,675,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,808,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $682.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $661.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

