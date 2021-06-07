ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading Down 4.1%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 25,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,478,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,728,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 220,042 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 217,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in ChampionX by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after buying an additional 412,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

