Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 142 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.02. 229,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,947,514. The company has a market capitalization of $584.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.