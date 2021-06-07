Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.49. 282,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,268,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

