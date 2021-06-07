Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. S&T Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $225.10. 2,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

