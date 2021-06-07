Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 15,506 Shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFND. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000.

Shares of BATS DFND traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.36. 3,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.