Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,429 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 1.41% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 416.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter.

MOTI stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $37.56. 3,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52.

