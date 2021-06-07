Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. North American Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 85.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.47.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

