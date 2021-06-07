Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.63.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $166.26 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,813 shares of company stock worth $10,179,525 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $391,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

