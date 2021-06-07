Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,813 shares of company stock worth $10,179,525. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $166.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

