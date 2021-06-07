Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 1,083 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

ATVI opened at $96.51 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

