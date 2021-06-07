Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.02. 1,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,021. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

