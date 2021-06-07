Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned 0.06% of The Toro worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC opened at $105.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.