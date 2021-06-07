Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

NYSE:MCD opened at $233.38 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

