CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWXZF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

CWXZF traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $8.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

