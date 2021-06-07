Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $11.50

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.70 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of VFF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.55. 8,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,718. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $856.57 million, a P/E ratio of 527.76 and a beta of 3.65.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

