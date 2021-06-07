Cameron Peacock Buys 150,000 Shares of Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) Stock

Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) insider Cameron Peacock bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$89,250.00 ($63,750.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.11.

About Alpha HPA

Alpha HPA Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Australia and Indonesia. It explores for high-purity alumina, gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt. The company holds 100% interest in the Collerina project covering an area of 150 square kilometers located to the south of Nyngan in central New South Wales; and 45% interest in the Wonogiri project covering an area of approximately 3,928 hectares situated in central Java, Indonesia.

