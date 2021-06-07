Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $132.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $110.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $111.32.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

