Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $81.89

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.89.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,358. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,569. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

