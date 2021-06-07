Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price at $58.00

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUNG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,188 shares of company stock valued at $31,547,791. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,613. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

